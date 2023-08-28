Roundup: Tax break on firearms / 401(k) contributions / Projections by ExxonMobil

Promoting gun sales: A new law to promote gun sales in Louisiana gives consumers a tax break on firearms and hunting supplies for three days over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Local and state sales taxes will be exempt for firearms, ammunition and hunting supplies Friday, Sept. 1, Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3. The law covers everything from guns to archery equipment to deer corn. Read more about the tax break from USA Today Network.

Change delayed: Higher earners who maximize retirement savings now have more time for pretax catch-up 401(k) contributions, thanks to new IRS guidance. A recent legal change would have eliminated the tax break for higher earners by allowing such deposits only in after-tax Roth accounts, starting in 2024. However, the IRS on Friday announced a two-year delay for the change, meaning savers can still make pretax catch-up contributions through 2025, regardless of income. CNBC has the full rundown.

Emissions effort: ExxonMobil says the global effort to curtail greenhouse gas emissions isn’t on track to keep the planet’s temperature from rising beyond an increase of 2 degrees Celsius by 2050. Carbon-dioxide emissions stemming from the world’s burning of fossil fuels and energy consumption will shrink to 25 billion metric tons in 2050, down 26% from a peak of 34 billion in the current decade, the oil giant said in an annual outlook on Monday. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.