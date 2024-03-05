Roundup: Target transformation / Louisiana Workforce Commission / Facebook outage

Here’s the plan: Target announced Tuesday it plans to open 300 new stores over the next decade. The retailer is also launching a paid membership program. The changes are part of the chain’s effort to boost shopper traffic and profit after sales dipped for the first time since 2016. Read the full story.

Abusing the system: Employers will soon be able to report applicants who don’t show up for interviews or turn down job offers but still receive unemployment benefits. The Louisiana Workforce Commission is launching two online forms with a goal of stopping people who get unemployment benefits from misusing the system. Read more from WAFB-TV.

We’re back: At the peak of this morning’s social media outage, there were more than 550,000 reports of disruptions for Facebook and about 92,000 for Instagram, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. The White House National Security Council was monitoring the incident and at Daily Report’s deadline was not aware of any specific malicious cyber activity, a spokesperson says. Read more from Reuters.