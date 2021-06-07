Roundup: TAF president / Edwards signs bills / Airline miles

New leadership: Matthew Borman, who has overseen record-setting efforts over a 17-year career in collegiate athletics fundraising, has been named president and CEO for the Tiger Athletic Foundation, TAF’s board of directors announced. Borman replaces longtime TAF leader Rick Perry, who announced his retirement earlier this year after 34 years. Borman begins his new role with TAF today.

Becoming law: Gov. John Bel Edwards has begun signing bills into law as the Louisiana Legislature gets closer to the end of its ongoing session. On Sunday, the governor signed more than 20 bills. See the full list from WAFB-TV.

Use ‘em or lose ‘em? People ready to fly again may want to prioritize redeeming their airline miles, rather than trying to earn new ones, CNBC reports. A glut of unused reward miles may push airlines to change their frequent flyer programs in ways that could disadvantage some customers with unused miles, warns ValuePenguin, one of LendingTree’s financial research websites. Read the full story.