Roundup: T-Mobile / Baton Rouge Zydeco / NBA YoungBoy

Expanded service: T-Mobile and Gov. Jeff Landry announced the completion of a $290 million, multiyear 5G network investment across the state. The announcement comes on the heels of the company’s expansion last month of Ultra Capacity 5G in certain Louisiana communities and across the nation. Read the full announcement.

Consistency is key: The Baton Rouge Zydeco announced Thursday morning that next year’s season will have consistent start times. Ownership shared its plans to have hockey games begin at 7:05 p.m. next season for games scheduled Monday through Saturday. For Sunday games, the puck drop time is 3:05 p.m.

Arrested: A Baton Rouge federal judge signed off on a request from prosecutors to schedule a bond revocation hearing that could send Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy back to prison, citing accusations by Utah law officers that he led a large-scale prescription fraud drug ring in Utah while on house arrest. The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden was arrested on Tuesday for 63 counts of identity fraud, forgery and attempting to procure prescription drugs. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.