Roundup: Supreme Rice expansion / Santa school / Minimum wage  

Expansion: Louisiana’s largest rice mill, Supreme Rice, is planning a $20 million, 50% expansion, bringing its facility to 75,000 square feet, Louisiana Economic Development announced. Supreme will keep its 150 workers in Louisiana, including 105 in Crowley. LED is providing $800,000 in incentives—$500,000 for infrastructure improvements and a $300,000 modernization tax credit. Supreme also is expected to use the state industrial tax exemption, which offers an 80% property tax cut for up to 10 years.

At the North Pole: It’s not easy being Santa Claus. But the dedication, heart, and a few courses in Santaclausology can go a long way. Enter School 4 Santas—a magical boot camp dedicated to training Santas for the job of portraying Santa Claus at malls and events throughout the holiday season, Fast Company reports. What began as an eight- to-10-city tour of teaching the art of Santa Claus has now blossomed into extended trips where Santas and aspiring Santas gather together to learn and network. Read the full feature about Santa schools.

Wage hikes: The number of cities and counties with at least a $15 pay floor is set to double next year to 32, as Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and South San Francisco, along with about a dozen other California cities join the list, USA Today reports. They’ll join cities such as New York, Seattle and San Francisco that are already members of the $15 club. Read the full story.