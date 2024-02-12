Roundup: Supreme Court / Spending trends / Avocado shortage 

Social media collusion: Louisiana’s and Missouri’s lawsuit accusing government officials of colluding with social media companies to suppress conservative voices about the COVID pandemic, Hunter Biden’s laptop and other issues will be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court on March 18. Read the full story about the case from USA Today Network.

Winter chill: Consumers cooled spending last month as inclement weather rocked much of the country, according to new data from Bank of America Institute. Total card spending per household fell 0.2% from the prior year after rising by the same amount in December, the bank says. Restaurant spending was particularly weak in January, reversing the boom seen the previous month. Read the full rundown on the bank’s report from Axios.

Too few fruit: Guacamole may be getting harder to make. A lack of rain and warmer temperatures have resulted in fewer avocados being shipped to the U.S. from Mexico. The western state of Michoacan, which supplies most of the country’s avocados, suffered a hotter, drier climate growing season. Read more.