Roundup: Supreme Court districts / Government shutdown / Apple car 

Let’s look at this later: A legislative committee on Tuesday tossed aside a map that would create a second majority-Black seat on the Louisiana Supreme Court, setting up another showdown over the boundaries in the regular legislative session that begins next month. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Repeat, repeat, repeat: The federal government is heading towards a shutdown—again. Without new government funding legislation, crucial services and legions of federal workers will be sidelined, or go unpaid, as soon as midnight late Friday. Another larger shutdown deadline waits just a week later. Read more from The Washington Post.

We give up: After a decade, Apple is ending efforts to build its own electric vehicle, an initiative once seen as having the potential to transform the auto industry. As the company shuts down the program, Apple is expected to ramp up investment into generative artificial intelligence. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.





