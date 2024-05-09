Roundup: Superintendent search / Speaker Mike Johnson / Seafood cook-off

Special meeting: Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will have a special meeting tonight to discuss the search for the next superintendent. The meeting will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the school board office on South Foster Drive. Read more from WAFB-TV.

Resilient: The House of Representatives shot down an effort Wednesday by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., to oust Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana. Greene stood before her colleagues and read a long list of “transgressions” she said Johnson had committed as speaker. Colleagues booed in protest, and then the members voted 359-43, with strong Democratic support, to table her motion, essentially killing it. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Representing the Capital Region: Chef Frederic Terluin of Baton Rouge-based Rouj Creole has been selected to compete at the 17th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced Wednesday. The winning chef moves on to the Great American Seafood Cook-Off in August.