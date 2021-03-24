Roundup: Superdome naming rights / US vaccine effort / Louisiana legal fees

Caesars: The Superdome in New Orleans could have a new name this year. According to WWL-TV, the New Orleans Saints will soon close a deal with Caesars Entertainment Inc—a company known for its popular Las Vegas casino and in Louisiana as the owner of Harrah’s—on a 20-year agreement for the building’s naming rights. The current naming-rights deal for the Mercedes-Benz Superdome expires in July. Read the latest.

Update: More than three months into the U.S. vaccination drive, many of the numbers paint an increasingly encouraging picture, with 70% of Americans 65 and older receiving at least one dose of the vaccine and COVID-19 deaths dipping below 1,000 a day on average for the first time since November. And the White House says 27 million doses of both the one-shot and two-shot vaccines will be distributed next week, more than three times the number when President Joe Biden took office two months ago. Read the full story.

Abortion law: Louisiana’s taxpayers could be forced to pay nearly $9 million in legal expenses after the state’s failed effort to enforce a 2014 abortion law, which the Supreme Court blocked last summer, CBS News reports. The law in question was nearly identical to a Texas abortion regulation that was struck down by the high court in 2016. The Center for Reproductive Rights on Monday evening filed a request for $8,407,418.83 in attorneys fees and $246,929.35 in “nontaxable expenses,” amounts that the law firm incurred fighting Louisiana’s Act 620, the “Unsafe Abortion Protection Act.” Read the full story.