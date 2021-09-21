Roundup: Superdome fire / Agriculture recovery / Federal deficit 

ICYMI: Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Caesars Superdome’s roof this afternoon as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building’s roof shortly before 1 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later. New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that it was transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.” Read more.

AgCenter: The LSU AgCenter is holding an in-person and online meeting Thursday morning for southeastern Louisiana producers who suffered agricultural losses from Hurricane Ida. Representatives from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and for Natural Resources Conservation Service recovery programs will provide information on federal farm aid. Read more.

Gap narrows: The U.S. budget deficit narrowed to $2.7 trillion during the first 11 months of the fiscal year from $3 trillion in the same period a year earlier, with the gap between spending and revenue declining as the recovery from a pandemic-induced slump boosted taxes, The Wall Street Journal reports. Federal revenue during the 11-month period increased 18% from the previous year to a record $3.6 trillion, largely due to higher receipts from individual and corporate income taxes. Read the full story.

On the delta front …