Roundup: Student loans / Cox outages / J&J booster 

Navient settlement: More than 1,000 students from Louisiana who borrowed money for their education from loan servicer Navient will have their debt forgiven after a settlement was reached between the company and 39 states, Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Thursday. The outstanding total debt being forgiven in Louisiana is nearly $24 million. In addition, Navient will pay $3.6 million in restitution payments for more than 13,000 federal loan borrowers in Louisiana. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Back online: Internet service has been fully restored after Cox customers experienced a patchwork of outages across the Baton Rouge area on Thursday into early this morning. Cox representatives said that the outage stemmed from a car hitting a utility pole Thursday morning, which led to a fire that caused serious damage to equipment that was attached to the pole. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Omicron protection: A Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster shot is 85% effective for one to two months after being received in protecting against being hospitalized from the omicron variant, the head of South Africa’s Medical Research Council said today. Read the full story from Reuters.