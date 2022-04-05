Roundup: Student loan payments / Banning tolls / Energy independence

Pause extended: The Biden administration plans to freeze federal student loan payments through Aug. 31, extending a moratorium that has allowed millions of Americans to postpone payments during the coronavirus pandemic. The action applies to more than 43 million Americans who owe a combined $1.6 trillion in student debt held by the federal government. Read more.

Bill rejected: A Louisiana House panel today rejected a bill that would ban the state from placing tolls on existing highways and bridges, fearing it could halt plans for new bridges in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles, The Daily Advertiser reports. After an hours-long debate, members of the House Transportation Committee killed House Bill 814 by Rep. Les Farnum, R-Lake Charles. Sen. Rick Ward, R-Baton Rouge, who is seeking a new Mississippi River bridge in the Baton Rouge area, came to the House committee to warn against limiting funding options. Read the full story.

Letter to Biden: State Treasurer John Schroder and fellow members of the State Financial Officers Foundation sent a letter to President Joe Biden today addressing concerns regarding his environmental, social, and governance initiatives. In the letter, Schroder urged the Biden administration to focus on investments in American energy to protect the U.S. economy and maintain emergency independence.