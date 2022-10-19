Roundup: Student loan forgiveness / Karen Carter Peterson / Gov. Edwards  

Supreme Court: The Supreme Court today was asked to block the Biden administration’s student loan debt relief program, which is set to take effect this weekend. The Brown County Taxpayers Association, a Wisconsin group, has made an emergency filing asking that President Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers be suspended while its lawsuit unfolds. CNBC has the full story.

Disbarred: The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance will sentence her Dec. 7. The disbarment, announced Tuesday, is not permanent. Read the full story.

‘C’ rating: A recently released scorecard by the right-wing libertarian think tank Cato Institute gave Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards a C grade for his fiscal and tax policy, The Center Square reports. The group ranked all 50 governors on a 100-point scale in its biennial Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors, with Edwards scoring a 53, tied with Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Read more.