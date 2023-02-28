Roundup: Student loan forgiveness / Health district grants / US home prices 

SCOTUS case: The Supreme Court is taking up a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden’s plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is hearing arguments today in two challenges to the plan. So far, judges on lower courts have blocked the plan. Read more.

Innovation funding: The Baton Rouge Health District has announced a second round of Launchpad innovation grant opportunities. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $30,000 per innovation award. Get more information here.

Gains slow: Higher mortgage rates weighed on home price gains at the end of 2022. While prices were still higher than they were a year earlier, the rate of increase slowed quickly. Home prices in December were 5.8% higher than the previous December, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index. That is down from a 7.6% annual gain in November. Read more from CNBC.