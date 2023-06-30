Roundup: Student loan debt / Traffic-stopping temperatures / ESPN layoffs

SCOTUS ruling: A sharply divided Supreme Court has effectively killed President Joe Biden’s $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debt for millions of Americans. Biden said in a statement that “this fight is not over” and blasted Republicans over the issue. Biden says he will have more to say when he speaks to the nation this afternoon. Read more.

Heat buckles I-10: A stretch of Interstate 10 was closed off to westbound traffic in Ascension Parish on Friday after a portion of the roadway buckled, leaving a pothole on the interstate. The obstruction was reported around 11 a.m. on I-10 West near the La. 22 exit in Sorrento. The interstate has since reopened with the hole patched. Read the full story from WBRZ-TV.

TV personalities: Disney’s ESPN was set to lay off 20 of its on-air personalities on Friday. Cuts include former National Basketball Association head coach Jeff Van Gundy and ex-NBA player Jalen Rose. The network will also lay off longtime reporter and anchor Suzy Kolber, NFL analyst and former quarterback Steve Young and host Max Kellerman, a person familiar with the situation said. Read the full story from CNBC.