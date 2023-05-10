Roundup: Student honored / Louisiana drivers / Welfare oversight 

Magnet High: Baton Rouge Magnet High School student Daniel Liu is one of only three students in the state to be named a U.S. Presidential Scholar, according to an announcement from U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. In total, 161 students were recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

Watch the road: A recent comparison of car crash rates by Forbes Advisor, ranks Louisiana as the second worst state in the country for driving. Only Texas fared worse on the list, which used six different metrics. Louisiana had the third-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (3.74 per 100,000 licensed drivers) and the eighth-highest number of drunken drivers involved in fatal crashes (13.44 per 100,000 licensed drivers). See the rankings.

Audit: The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has failed for more than a decade to ensure eligibility for cash assistance, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office. The DCFS report examined the agency’s financial information in fiscal year 2022 and uncovered seven discrepancies, including two ongoing from previous years. Read more from The Center Square.