Roundup: Stormwater fee map / BREC dog event / Student loan forgiveness 

Estimator: East Baton Rouge Parish has launched a digital map that allows property owners to look up what they would pay each month if the proposed stormwater management utility fee is approved by the Metro Council this month. However, the tool has gaps, and not every address in the parish has an amount listed for the stormwater fee. WBRZ-TV has the full story.

Halloween for pups: BREC is hosting its annual dual dog and art Halloween event, Trick and Treat: Art Unleashed, this Friday, Oct. 21, at BREC’s City-Brooks Community Park at 5 p.m. The event will feature a costume contest, pet vendors and art makers, photo ops, giveaways, crafts, games and local pet adoption agencies. Get more information.

Applications open: The U.S. Education Department has begun accepting applications for President Joe Biden’s student debt cancellation—a plan that makes 43 million Americans eligible for at least some debt forgiveness. Borrowers were notified late Friday that an early, “beta launch” version of a new online form was made available as the department looks to find and fix any glitches. Applications submitted during the pilot period will be processed after the form is officially made public, the agency says. Read the full story.