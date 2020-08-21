Roundup: Storms threaten / I-10 wreck cleared / Super Bowl commercials 

Potential Gulf hurricanes: Two tropical systems could become nearly simultaneous threats to the Gulf Coast early next week. They could even get sucked into an odd dance around each other. Or they could fall apart as they soak the Caribbean and Mexico this weekend. If both storms survive the weekend, One is forecast to head toward the Florida and Alabama end of the Gulf Coast while the other is aimed at Texas and Louisiana. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging everyone to monitor the systems and prepare for heavy rains and possible winds. Read the full story.

Westbound traffic: Interstate 10 West is now open after crews worked to clear debris from a large vehicle fire further down I-10 West toward Lafayette, WBRZ-TV reports. An 18-wheeler hauling cars caught fire early Friday morning, closing I-10 W on the Basin Bridge. State police later closed I-10 closer to Baton Rouge, diverting drivers from I-10 to US 190 at LA 415 in West Baton Rouge. Read the full story.

$5.5M for 30 seconds: ViacomCBS Inc.’s CBS is seeking around $5.5 million for 30-second commercial spots in next year’s Super Bowl, roughly in line with commercial prices in the 2020 game, The Wall Street Journal reports. CBS is also requiring advertisers in the Super Bowl telecast to appear in the game’s online stream, at an additional cost of roughly $200,000. Ad buyers are asking for a way out of their Super Bowl commitments, however, if the coronavirus forces the National Football League to halt the coming season or otherwise not play its championship game. Read the full story.