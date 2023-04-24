Roundup: Storming the field / Economic predictions / Savings rates 

Harsher punishment: The Southeastern Conference is looking at possibly taking away home games or forcing forfeiture for teams whose fans storm the field, rather than fining the schools, according to Pat Forde with Sports Illustrated. Forde described a scenario in which a team would be forced to play three games in a row on the rival’s home field if fans celebrate a home win over that rival by rushing onto the field. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Recession fears: The National Association of Business Economics’ survey of economists at companies and trade groups found that 54% of respondents put the odds of a downturn in the next 12 months at 50% or less. Forty-four percent say there’s a better than even chance of a slump, according to a survey conducted April 4-12 . The latest survey results mark a reversal from NABE’s January poll of a similar group that found 54% viewing a recession within 12 months as probable. Read the full story from USA Today.

Rising interest: Banks are paying up for savers’ deposits in a much bigger way than they have in more than a decade, based on recent earnings reports from the nation’s biggest banks. The Federal Reserve’s rapid series of rate hikes to combat inflation has prompted banks to pay higher interest on traditional savings products like money market funds, certificates of deposit and regular savings accounts. Read the full story.