Roundup: Storm recovery / COVID deaths / LSU medical research

Spending plan: The Louisiana Office of Community Development will hold a series of public hearings in the coming weeks to gather input on the state’s plan to spend $600 million in federal funds to help residents recover from hurricanes Laura and Delta. The public comment period will run for 30 days, after which state officials will incorporate the public comments and submit the plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for final approval. HUD approval is the last step before Louisiana can access the funds, according to a statement from Gov. John Bel Edwards. The Center Square has the full story.

Louisiana children: The Louisiana Department of Health reported three children died from COVID-19 over the past week, including two who were younger than 5. The third child was between 5 and 17 years old. “Every life lost is a tragedy,” says Dr. Joseph Kanter, top medical officer of LDH. “That we have lost 21 children in our state to COVID-19, many of them not yet eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, is unbearable.” Read the full story from WAFB-TV.

Clinical trial phase: Skymount Medical, a drug discovery company that uses an artificial intelligence platform developed by LSU researchers, announced today it has received approval from the United Kingdom’s regulatory agency to conduct a human clinical trial of its new oral therapeutic for COVID-19 patients. Read the full announcement from LSU.