Roundup: Still without water / BRPD news conference / Community colleges

1 million residents: Residents in three of Louisiana’s largest 10 cities—Alexandria, Lake Charles and Shreveport—have been without running water or under boil orders for a week with nearly one-quarter of the state’s 4.6 million population without clean water from the tap, The News Star reports. In all, the Louisiana Department of Health on Sunday reported 44 water systems with outages impacting more than 80,000 customers and 303 systems with boil advisories affecting more than 1 million customers. Read the full story.

Department response: A video of an encounter between Baton Rouge police officers and a group of juveniles has prompted a response from the mayor and an internal investigation at the department. In the video, an officer is seen pinning a child to the ground. BRPD has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss the investigation. Watch the news conference on WBRZ-TV here.

Enrollment drop: Nationwide, enrollment at community colleges—which offer two-year degrees and vocational training and often attract older students looking to learn new skills—dropped 10% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. They were hit the hardest among all colleges and four-year universities, which experienced only slight declines. Read the full story.