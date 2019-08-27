Roundup: Stickers returning / UL lab school / Mitigation banks

Not blue dogs, though: “I Voted” stickers are returning to every Louisiana polling place for the fall elections, created by a local artist and featuring a pelican wearing a crown centered in a rendition of the state seal. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin unveiled the new sticker featuring Louisiana’s state bird at an event today with the Lafayette artist who created it, Tony Benard.

Designers wanted: UL-Lafayette’s college of education and its school of architecture are conducting an international competition for architects, students and educators to work together on design concepts for a proposed laboratory school. Contest winners will ultimately serve in advisory roles for architectural firms being considered to design the lab school. The deadline to register is Sept. 15. See the announcement from UL-Lafayette.

Wetlands reform: The National Environmental Banking Association has submitted recommendations to the EPA and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that it says can help stabilize and strengthen the $4 billion wetland mitigation industry in its effort to combat an “alarming continuation of environmental destruction.” Read the full announcement.