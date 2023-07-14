Roundup: State tax revenues / River research / UPS contract talks 

Year-over-year gains: Louisiana’s June 2023 tax revenues are higher than the same month a year ago, marking the sixth consecutive month of year-over-year gains for the state. In June, year-to-date revenues are up by $788 million or 7% over the previous fiscal year, coming in at $12.53 billion compared with $10.17 billion in 2021 and $11.75 billion in 2022. See the full report from The Center Square.

Waterway preservation: LSU is joining the growing Rivers are Life initiative, leveraging its ongoing research at the university’s Center for River Studies to support the initiative’s effort to protect river ecosystems worldwide. Money for the partnership comes from a Rivers Improvement and Preservation Fund contributed by Dow. Read more.

Preparing to strike: A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training many of its nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to carry out if an agreement is not reached by the end of this month. Read the full story.