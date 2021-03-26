Roundup: State tax break / COVID-19 cases / Fox News sued

Jobless benefits: The Louisiana Department of Revenue today announced that the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits paid to Louisiana residents who received them in 2020 are exempt from Louisiana state income tax, WBRZ-TV reports. The federal American Rescue Plan, signed into law March 11, excludes from gross income the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits received in 2020 by taxpayers with incomes less than $150,000. The tax relief extends to individuals who received benefits through state unemployment insurance programs, including any increased benefits from the federal CARES Act and other federal relief legislation. Read the full story.

Looming surge?: Even as COVID-19 cases continue to decrease in Louisiana, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned today that the U.S. could suffer another surge in virus cases unless pandemic safety measures are maintained, CNBC reports. The nation is recording a seven-day average of about 57,000 new COVID-19 cases per day, a 7% jump over the last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said during a White House news briefing on the pandemic. Read the full story.

Dominion lawsuit: Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News today, arguing the cable news giant, in an effort to boost faltering ratings, falsely claimed the voting company had rigged the 2020 election. The lawsuit is part of a growing body of legal action filed by the voting company and other targets of misleading and false claims spread by President Donald Trump and his allies in the aftermath of Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden. Read the full story.