Roundup: State Police audit / IRS refunds / Coronavirus deaths 

Lack of oversight: A new report comparing Louisiana State Police operations with law enforcement agencies in nine states highlights the state’s lack of external oversight over officer misconduct, The Center Square reports. The report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office today comes in response to requests from lawmakers amid allegations of excessive force and racial discrimination in recent years. Read the full story.

Late filers rejoice: In a one-time offer, the IRS is refunding $1.2 billion in late filing penalties for 2019 and 2020. This unprecedented relief is an acknowledgment of the difficulties taxpayers have faced during the pandemic. While in ordinary filing seasons the IRS penalizes taxpayers for procrastination, the agency is signaling that it realizes that’s too harsh for many people who may have struggled to file their returns because of the pandemic. Read the full story from the Washington Post.

Turning point?: The head of the World Health Organization said today that the number of coronavirus deaths worldwide last week was the lowest reported in the pandemic since March 2020, marking what could be a turning point in the global outbreak. Read the full story.