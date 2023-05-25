Roundup: State of the Coast event / Mortgage rates / Debt ceiling

Combatting land loss: LSU and industry experts will discuss the latest research and developments made along Louisiana’s coastline at the State of the Coast conference in New Orleans next week. The event, which runs from May 31 to June 2, is being hosted by the Coalition to Restore Coastal Louisiana, the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority and the Water Institute of the Gulf. Get more information here.

Homebuying: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate rose this week to its highest level since mid-March, driving up borrowing costs for prospective homebuyers facing a housing market that’s constrained by a dearth of homes for sale. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said today that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year home loan rose to 6.57% from 6.39% last week. The average rate a year ago was 5.10%. Read more.

Letter to Biden: A coalition of 19 attorneys general including Louisiana’s Jeff Landry signed a letter urging President Joe Biden not to expand his executive powers to raise or ignore the debt ceiling without congressional approval. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti led the group and was prompted by Biden’s statements asserting that the executive branch has authority under the 14th Amendment to bypass Congress. The Center Square has the full story.