Roundup: State internet outage / For-profit colleges / Top baby names 

Tech woes: Multiple state offices continue to experience issues across Louisiana due to a network outage that was scheduled to be fixed Thursday. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles, Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries were among the agencies affected. WAFB-TV has the latest.

Cosmetology crackdown: A new proposal by the Biden administration intended to protect students, would cut federal funding to nearly two-thirds of cosmetology certificate programs at for-profit colleges. So would over a third of such programs in massage therapy and dental support services. The rules proposed Wednesday aim to punish programs that leave graduates underpaid or buried in loans. Read the full story.

Liam and Olivia again: Liam was again the most popular baby name for boys in Louisiana for 2022—marking the third consecutive year it’s been at the top of the list—while Olivia was the most common name for girls for the second straight year. The U.S. Social Security Administration released its annual lists of the most popular names for boy and girl babies born in each state Thursday, and Louisiana shared much of the top 10 with the nation as a whole. Read the full story about the most popular names from The Daily Advertiser.