Roundup: State House election / Louisiana kids’ diet / Bird flu costs 

Runoff: Cascading special elections, triggered by the need to replace Karen Carter Peterson, the former state senator who last year plead guilty to wire fraud, heads to a state House runoff. Democrats Sibil “Fox” Richardson and Alonzo Knox are facing off for the New Orleans area House seat that came open when Royce Duplessis was elected to Peterson’s senate seat late last year. Read about the race here.

Not much green: More than half of Louisiana kids, 64%, do not eat a daily vegetable, according to a recent report from the CDC that offers a glimpse of the quality of children’s diets around the country. Louisiana’s vegetable-eating rate for children was the lowest in the country, based on 18,000 responses from parents to the 2021 National Survey of Children’s Health regarding what kids ages 1 to 5 consumed in the previous week. Read more about the report and see a map of where kids eat the most fruit and veggies from Axios.

Piling up: The ongoing bird flu outbreak has cost the U.S. government roughly $661 million and added to consumers’ pain at the grocery store as officials slaughtered more than 58 million birds to help limit the spread of the virus. The farmers who raise chickens and turkeys have also easily lost more than $1 billion since the outbreak began in 2022. Read the full report.