Roundup: State Capitol security / COVID-19 restrictions / Rental assistance

High alert: Louisiana State Police and other law enforcement personnel are on alert for a planned demonstration supporting President Donald Trump at the state Capitol on Sunday in the aftermath of last week’s deadly riot at the nation’s Capitol in Washington, D.C., The News Star reports. Varying numbers of Trump supporters have been gathering at the Louisiana Capitol in Baton Rouge for weeks, usually on Saturdays, but all demonstrations there thus far have been peaceful. Crowds at Sunday’s demonstration in Baton Rouge and at other state capitols across the nation are expected to be larger. Read the full story.

Phase what? Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to address the next phase of Louisiana’s coronavirus response at a 3:30 p.m. news conference today. The current executive order, which Edwards described as a “modified phase two,” will expire Wednesday. With cases surging in recent weeks, it’s unclear how the state might change its current restrictions, WBRZ-TV reports. Watch the news conference here.

Stretched thin: The COVID-19 relief package passed by Congress at the end of 2020 extended rental assistance to people struggling to stay in their homes during the economic crisis, but Louisiana housing advocates say the $309 million allocated to Louisiana is not nearly enough to meet Louisiana’s immense need, Louisiana Illuminator reports. “I think the amount that is allocated to Louisiana is about a third of what Louisiana actually needs,” says Leigh Rachal, executive director of the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing. “So it will be critical the state moves forward in a very strategic way to ensure that the distribution is equitable and ensure that it goes to those most vulnerable and most in need.” Read the full story.