Roundup: State Capitol closed / SBA proposal / Hurricane protection

Inauguration: Louisiana lawmakers will close the state Capitol on Wednesday in advance of expected protests coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, WBRZ-TV reports. A memo from the Louisiana House speaker and Senate president to fellow legislators said the building will be closed “out of an abundance of caution regarding the unknowns of the federal inauguration.” Wednesday will mark two weeks since pro-Trump protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted Congress’ efforts to confirm the results of the presidential election. Read the full story.

Disaster aid rule change: The U.S. Small Business Administration is asking for public comment on a proposed rule designed to remove regulatory provisions that exclude certain faith-based organizations from seven business loan and disaster assistance programs, according to an SBA announcement. SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza says the proposed rule would remove barriers to SBA loans and disaster assistance that current regulations “unfairly impose” on faith-based businesses and organizations. See the announcement.

Construction funding: U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, R-Jefferson, today announced that the Morganza-to-the-Gulf hurricane protection project will receive $12.46 million in construction funding from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.