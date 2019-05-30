Roundup: State budget update / Seafood industry at stake / Health Secretary goes on air

Maneuverings: House Republicans today started advancing a stalled $3.8 billion Louisiana public school formula that would give pay raises to teachers and block grant increases to school districts. A dispute over including $39 million in flexible dollars for districts has simmered throughout the legislative session. Whether House GOP leaders agree to legislation backed by the Senate, Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state education board won’t be decided until the session’s final days. Read the full story.

Disaster preparations: The Army Corps of Engineers is scheduled to open the Morganza Spillway June 2 and Louisiana’s seafood industry is likely to be negatively impacted for months as a result of the spillway opening. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser says he is making an urgent request asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to include seafood and its related industries in any applications for federal emergency disaster aid.

Health care: Louisiana Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rebekah Gee was recently featured on CDC Foundation podcast called “Contagious Conversations” about how where you live can affect your health. Gee’s episode about improving health in communities through public policies is one of three episodes that are based on interviews with officials and those working at nonprofits to help improve public health.