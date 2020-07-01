Roundup: State budget / Southern University / US construction spending 

ICYMI: Louisiana lawmakers on Tuesday completed a 30-day special session called in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, after awarding millions of dollars in tax breaks to businesses and finishing the state’s multibillion-dollar budget a day before it must take effect. The $34 billion spending plan approved unanimously by the House and Senate—for the financial year that starts today—uses federal virus aid to stop deep cuts but sets Louisiana up for future financial problems if state tax collections don’t rebound from the virus outbreak. Read the full story.

Product launch: The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center, together with Ilera Holistic Healthcare, became the nation’s first historically Black university to launch its own THC medical cannabis products today, WBRZ-TV reports. The launch of this historic brand, called AYO, comes on the heels of Louisiana’s unprecedented extension in June of its own medical marijuana program. Read the full story.

Down again: U.S. construction spending fell for a second month in May with both homebuilding and nonresidential activity declining. The Commerce Department said May activity dropped by 2.1% following an even larger 3.5% fall in April as the construction industry was rocked by the shutdowns triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Homebuilding dropped 4%, with construction of single-family homes down 8.5%. Nonresidential construction dropped 2.4%, with office building and the category that covers shopping centers both down. Read the full story.