Roundup: St. Luke’s Episcopal Church / Economic projections / Megadonors

Fire investigation: One month after a fire destroyed St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, investigators are still trying to determine what started the blaze. In a report published Tuesday by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, investigators say the fire was not set intentionally. Read more from WBRZ-TV.

Standby: Fresh economic projections are expected to be released this afternoon alongside a new monetary policy statement that will show if Federal Reserve officials still expect to reduce the central bank’s key rate. Something else to look for is whether the statement will still refer to inflation as “elevated,” an adjective the Fed has used throughout the current tight credit phase. Read more from Reuters.

Shrinking pool: While donations to charities have been rising, the pool of donors is shrinking, as philanthropy evolves to become hyperconcentrated among a small group of megadonors. Megadonors who are worth $30 million or more now account for 38% of all individual giving in the world. Read more from CNBC.