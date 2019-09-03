Roundup: St. George forum / Gubernatorial debate / Pop up shops at Perkins Rowe 

Tune in: On Sept. 12, WBRZ-TV will broadcast a live forum on the proposed City of St. George at 7 p.m. in a joint effort with the Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations. WBRZ-TV anchors Michael Shingleton and Sylvia Weatherspoon will serve as moderators asking a series of questions to a panel representing both sides of the issue. FGBRCA has more information.

Tune in again: The LSU Manship School of Mass Communication’s Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is collaborating with Nexstar Media Group, home to WVLA NBC 33 and WGMB Fox 44, to host a televised gubernatorial debate on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. Gov. John Bel Edwards U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone have confirmed their participation, which will take place in LSU’s Student Union Theatre. The debate will be broadcast across the state and is free and open to the public to attend. LSU has more information here.

Pop: Perkins Rowe today announced it is bringing back two pop up shops this fall—Lollipop Lane Children’s Market and Peregrin’s Christmas Store. Lollipop Lane will be open Sept. 25-28 in the space next to Kendra Scott. Peregrin’s annual Christmas Store will be located in the store formally occupied by Charming Charlie starting Oct. 1.