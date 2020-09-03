Roundup: Spotlight Louisiana awards / Izzo’s giving back / Small business awards 

Growth leaders: LED will recognize the new class of 10 Louisiana Growth Leaders and 21 outstanding finalists for the Spotlight Louisiana award, at a virtual event Sept. 17. The 2020 Louisiana Growth Leaders were selected by a panel of economic development experts. Register for the event here. For more information please contact Chris Cassagne at Christopher.Cassagne@la.gov or Lauren Fournerat at Lauren.Fournerat@la.gov

Hurricane help: In an effort to give back and help southwest Louisiana, the Izzo’s team from Baton Rouge is setting up a hurricane relief tent outside its Lake Charles location on Prien Lake Road today, and will be handing out 1,000 free hot meals from 3-6 p.m., owner Ozzie Fernandez announced.

LED awards: Louisiana Economic Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration will present the 2020 Louisiana Small Business Awards at 6 p.m. on Sept. 30. The awards will recognize the outstanding contributions these businesses have made to the state. Registration for the event is available here.