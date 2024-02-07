Roundup: Sports streaming / IRS collections / Flip phones 

Gameday hub: ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans on Tuesday to launch a sports streaming platform in the fall that will include offerings from at least 15 networks and all four major professional sports leagues. A one-stop app to view most sports should be a welcome sight for fans, who continue to navigate rising costs by subscribing to multiple services. Read more.

Overdue and unpaid: The IRS is poised to take in hundreds of billions of dollars more in overdue and unpaid taxes than previously anticipated, according to new analysis released Tuesday by the Treasury Department and the IRS. Tax revenues are expected to rise by as much as $561 billion from 2024 to 2034, thanks to stepped-up enforcement made possible with money from the Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act, which became law in August 2022. Read more.

Return to the ’00s: Apple is building prototypes of at least two iPhones that fold widthwise like a clamshell, Reuters reports. The foldable iPhones are in early development and are not on the company’s mass production plans for 2024 or 2025. Read the full story.