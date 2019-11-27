Roundup: Joe Burrow / Chef John Folse / Red light cameras   

Hot off the press: Baton Rouge retailers have been fielding calls all morning from customers wondering if the new Sports Illustrated with LSU quarterback Joe Burrow on the cover has come in yet, WAFB-TV reports, but shipments are likely to arrive over the weekend.

Honored: The New Orleans Wine and Food Experience is awarding Chef John Folse with the Ella Brennan Lifetime Achievement in Hospitality Award at a gala Jan. 29. Folse has cooked for presidents, opened a culinary institute in his name, written several popular cookbooks and is heralded as “Louisiana’s Culinary Ambassador to the World.” NOWFE has committed proceeds from the 2020 event to New Orleans Culinary & Hospitality Institute and Café Reconcile. Tickets are available online.

Stop: East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council has voted to extend its contract with a red light camera operator until 2023. The vote on Tuesday came after Mayor Sharon Weston Broome’s push for a contract extension in October. Her administration says the move is all about public safety. Some councilmembers opposed the extension because about 30% of the fine drivers pay leaves the state, “never to come back in our economy.” Read the full story.

