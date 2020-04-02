Roundup: Spillway opening / Hurricane season / High school seniors 

Flood prevention: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will open 20 bays of the Bonnet Carré Spillway tomorrow after the Mississippi River was forecast to rise to flood stage at New Orleans next week, WWL-TV reports. The corps says as many as 105 of the flood structure’s 350 bays could be eventually opened to relieve pressure on levees further down the river. Read the full story.

Storm prediction: In an annual extended Atlantic Basin hurricane season forecast, tropical experts at Colorado State University are projecting slightly above normal activity for the 2020 season, WBRZ-TV reports. Their outlook calls for 16 named storms and eight hurricanes with four being considered major (category 3 strength or higher). Annual averages are 12 named storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes. Read the full story.

Graduation: In response to statewide school closures to curb the spread of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Louisiana Department of Education today released guidance to school systems regarding how they can ensure high school seniors who were on track to graduate this spring can still do so on-time and without penalty, USA Today reports. See the guidance here.