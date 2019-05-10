Roundup: HUD awards Baton Rouge $30M / Spillway opening again / State song axed  

In the bank: Baton Rouge has been selected for a $30 million Urban Development Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing. Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced the grant award this afternoon, saying in a statement that it “will afford us a transformative opportunity to both invigorate and rejuvenate the neighborhoods of Smiley Heights and Melrose East, and to continue expanding assets within our parish.”

High water everywhere: Army Corps of Engineers officials aim to open the Bonnet Carre Spillway on Tuesday to mitigate flooding for an unprecedented second time in one year as Midwest floodwaters head down the Mississippi. “It’s an unprecedented amount of water that’s coming down,” said David Ramirez, chief of water management for the Corps’ New Orleans District. Read the full story.

Son of a gun: Hank Williams’ iconic “Jambalaya (On the Bayou)” won’t become one of Louisiana’s official state songs. Republican Sen. Norby Chabert, of Terrebonne Parish, says he’s shelving the proposal for this legislative session. Louisiana already has two official state songs: “Give Me Louisiana” and “You Are My Sunshine.” Read the full story.