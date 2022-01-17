Roundup: Spanish Town flamingos / Charitable donations / ExxonMobil’s Baytown refinery  

They’re back: A familiar sight returned to the University Lakes today as the pink flamingos once again flocked to the waters, signaling the start of the Carnival season in Baton Rouge, WBRZ-TV reports. Spanish Town’s iconic flamingos appeared in the lakes early this morning, the hand-crafted wooden birds daring passersby to brave the frigid waters and claim one for themselves. The annual tradition began back in the 1980s as a way to drum up interest in the Spanish Town Ball. Read the full story.

On the rise: Eighty-one percent of Americans say they donated money to a religious or other charitable organization in the past year, and 56% volunteered time to such an organization, according to a new Gallup report. After dipping in April 2020 during the early stages of the pandemic, charitable donations have rebounded and are essentially back to the level measured in 2013 and 2017 surveys. See the report.

Unit to shut down: ExxonMobil plans to shut the second-largest crude distillation unit at its 560,500-barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery by late next week, Reuters reports. The Baytown refinery, ExxonMobil’s largest in the U.S., continues to operate at reduced production levels following a Dec. 23 explosion that forced it to shut down. Read the full story.