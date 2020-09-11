Roundup: Southern video stars / Payroll tax plan / J.C. Penney deal 

Human Jukebox: Southern University’s band, The Human Jukebox, is among a handful of those from historically Black colleges and universities featured in the music video for hip hop artist 2 Chainz’s new single, WBRZ-TV reports. The music video for 2 Chainz’s “Money Maker” debuted today and includes Lil Wayne as well as a send-up to HBCUs around the country. This is the second major music video the band has been in this year, after it was featured in Lizzo’s “Good as Hell” video.

Rejected: Some of the nation’s largest employers—including CVS Health Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and the U.S. Postal Service—say they won’t implement President Trump’s payroll-tax deferral plan, opting to leave employee paychecks alone this fall, The Wall Street Journal reports. The president’s plan lets employers stop withholding the 6.2% Social Security tax now for most workers and requires them to pay it back early next year through additional paycheck withholding. Trump wants Congress to forgive those deferred taxes, but without any assurance of that happening, the plan continues to find little footing in the private sector as companies make their decisions. Read the full story.

Stores saved: J.C. Penney Co. has reached a tentative deal to sell its business and stores to a group of mall owners and lenders in a move that would save the department store chain from liquidation, USA Today reports. The retailer disclosed Wednesday during a bankruptcy hearing that it had struck the deal with Simon Property Group, Brookfield Property Group and a group of bankruptcy lenders. The deal is expected to save more than 600 stores and 70,000 jobs. The company has separately announced plans to liquidate 242 locations. Read the full story.