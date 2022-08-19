Roundup: Solar farm / Tax refunds / Chicken wings 

Central Louisiana: A Louisiana utility and a New York-based renewable energy company say a big solar farm will be built close to a former coal-fired Louisiana plant near Pineville, which closed last year. Cleco Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments LLC have a long-term agreement under which Shaw Renewable will build a 240-megawatt solar installation and Cleco will buy power from it, according to a news release. Read more.

Unclaimed property: Louisiana taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim millions in state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. The Louisiana Department of Revenue sent letters to 20,400 people and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office. More than $36 million in unclaimed refunds is due for transfer if not claimed, the department said in a news release. Read more.

Price drops: Just in time for football season, chicken wings now cost less than they did in the early days of the pandemic, according to an Agriculture Department report released Thursday. A surge in demand for chicken wings last year, fueled both by people at home and in restaurants, caused prices to nearly double, reaching a high of $3.25 a pound. Axios has the full story.