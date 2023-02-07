Roundup: Social Security penalty / Fed rate hikes / Tech job cuts 

Sen. Cassidy: Republican Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy says he plans to revive an effort to eliminate the Social Security penalty for workers with government pensions and their spouses, which would benefit thousands of retirees in Louisiana. Read the full story about Cassidy’s plans from The Daily Advertiser.

Powell’s remarks: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said today that if the U.S. job market further strengthens in the coming months or inflation readings accelerate, the Fed might have to raise its benchmark interest rate higher than it now projects. Powell’s remarks followed the government’s blockbuster report last week that employers added 517,000 jobs in January, nearly double December’s gain. Read more.

More layoffs: The tech industry started the year with a wave of job cuts, around 50,000 in January alone, and there doesn’t appear to be any letup this month. Computer maker Dell said Monday that it’s cutting about 6,600 jobs, and Zoom announced today it plans to cut approximately 15% of its workforce. Read the full story.