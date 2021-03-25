Roundup: Social media giants / COVID-19 vaccines / Government Street

Congressional grilling: The CEOs of social media giants Facebook, Twitter and Google face a new grilling by Congress today, one focused on their efforts to prevent their platforms from spreading falsehoods and inciting violence. But the pressure is even higher following the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the rise in COVID-19 vaccine misinformation and united Democratic control of Congress and the White House. There’s increasing support in Congress for imposing new curbs on legal protections regarding speech posted on their platforms. Read the full story.

ICYMI: Starting Monday, all Louisiana residents 16 years or older can get vaccinated against COVID-19. Gov. John Bel Edwards paired his Wednesday announcement with the news that Louisiana is slated to receive its largest shipment of vaccine doses yet, Louisiana Illuminator reports. Get more information about how to get the vaccine from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Construction wrap: After three years of orange cones lining a 4-mile stretch on Government Street, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says the road diet project should be completed this summer. Crews are working this week to remove pavement between Interstate 110 and Eugene Street to install the new medians. WBRZ-TV has the full story.