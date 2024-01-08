Roundup: SNAP benefits / Weather closures / Jeff Landry 

Oh, SNAP: More than 130,000 Louisiana households are expected to see an average reduction of $27 in monthly SNAP benefits. Louisiana families who receive SNAP, the Family Independence Temporary Assistance Program, and the Kinship Care Subsidy Program benefits will see a decrease due to the results of cost-of-living adjustments. Read more from The Advertiser.

We’re closed: Because of the potential for rough weather on Monday afternoon, several school systems have announced early dismissals and/or schedule changes. See a roundup of local closures from WAFB-TV.

Sworn in: Jeff Landry took the oath of office Sunday to become the 57th governor of the state of Louisiana. Read more about the inauguration from the Louisiana Illuminator.