Roundup: Smoking age remains 18 / Shaq loses deputy status / ‘Fox & Friends’

Up in smoke: Louisiana won’t raise its legal smoking age from 18 to 21 after the House resoundingly snuffed out the proposal from Rep. Frank Hoffmann, R-West Monroe, to prohibit people under 21 years old from buying tobacco, alternative nicotine or vapor products. Only 24 members backed the measure, while 55 opposed it. Read the full story.

Turning in his badge: Lafayette City Marshal Mike Hill has winnowed the number reserve deputies in his office, The Current reports, and caught in the downsizing is former LSU basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. Hill has withdrawn the commissions of nearly 50 reserves who appear to have been deputized primarily for political patronage. Also losing deputy status is U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins. Read the full story.

Tune in: State Rep. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, will appear on the Fox & Friends First news program tomorrow morning to be interviewed about his Veterans First Business Initiative Bill. This bill is the first of its kind in the U.S. and will create a registry for veteran-owned businesses. The House voted unanimously to approve the bill last month and was advanced by the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.