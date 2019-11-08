Roundup: Smart Growth Summit / BREW / Episcopal Day School

Forward-thinking: The 2019 Louisiana Smart Growth Summit is Tuesday, Nov. 12 at the Shaw Center in downtown Baton Rouge. The summit will feature panel discussions and speakers focused on innovative city planning and models for creating healthier and more resilient communities, as well as examining development trends and the important role of policymaking. See the summit’s website for more information.

BREW: Baton Rouge Entrepreneurship Week starts Tuesday and will run through Friday, Nov. 15. The ninth annual event will include an expanded slate of seminars, economic forecasts and other events aimed at showcasing the Capital Region’s entrepreneurs and their innovations. Brandon Landry of Walk-On’s is this year’s keynote speaker. Check out the full list of events.

Leadership changes: Bridget Henderson has been appointed as the new Head of School at Episcopal Day School, effective July 1, 2020, according to St. James Episcopal Church and Day School leadership. Henderson has more than 30 years of experience in public, private, and parochial schools, and is replacing interim Head of School Michael Kuhn.