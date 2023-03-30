Roundup: Small business lending / Energy bill / Mortgage rates  

Reporting rules: Banks will need to start reporting the demographics and income of small business loan applicants under new rules published by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau this morning. It’s a move that policymakers hope will lead to less discrimination and more transparency in the small business lending market, similar to how other laws have regulated the residential mortgage market for decades. Read the full story.

On to Senate: House Republicans today passed a sprawling energy package that would sharply increase domestic production of oil, natural gas and coal, and ease permitting restrictions that delay pipelines, refineries and other projects. However, the legislation counters much of the Biden administration’s climate change agenda, and is unlikely to make it to the president’s desk. Read more about the bill.

Still falling: The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate inched down this week to its lowest level in six weeks, just as the spring buying season gets underway. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate fell for the third straight week, to 6.32%, from 6.42% last week. The average rate a year ago was 4.67%. See the report.