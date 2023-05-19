Roundup: Sito Narcisse / I-10 exit closure / Debt limit talks 

Potential new gig: Sito Narisse, superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, has applied for a new position in Broward County, Florida. Narcisse’s application to become superintendent of the county’s school system was made public on Thursday. WAFB-TV has the full story.

Highway mystery: The Department of Transportation and Development shut down the Interstate 10 eastbound off-ramp at Perkins Road for about an hour today after some kind of debris in the road damaged more than a dozen cars’ tires. A DOTD spokesperson told WBRZ-TV that crews could find no sign of whatever caused the damage on the ramp. Read more.

Standstill: Debt limit talks came to an abrupt standstill after Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said it’s time to “pause” negotiations. A White House official acknowledged there are “real differences” that are making talks difficult. Wall Street markets were down Friday amid the developments. Read more.