Roundup: Signs removed / Hilton Tunnel opening / Louisiana’s first Buc-ee’s 

‘Very concerning’: Community members from Baton Rouge’s NAACP chapter earlier this week removed four banners hanging above Acadian Thruway, Memorial Stadium Drive and Essen Lane that were linked to what the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a white nationalist hate group. A spokesperson with the city-parish government says the signs were “very concerning” to the Broome’s administration. Read the full story about the signs.

Speakeasy: The Hilton Capitol Center this week announced it will open its underground tunnel venue used by Gov. Huey P. Long to the public as a speakeasy with limited key access on Aug. 18. The space, which was renovated last year as a private event space, will now be open for guests who find hidden keys in the hotel. Read more about the public opening from WBRZ-TV.

Coming in 2025: Louisiana’s first Buc-ee’s travel center, in Ruston, is on schedule for a 2025 opening after the Legislature earmarked $6 million for the first phase of infrastructure to accommodate the development, Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says. Read more about the project from USA Today Network.